Thanks for a great 3 year run Asheville!

As of July 4th, a new ownership group has taken over programming on 1350 WZGM. Independent Asheville Radio is no longer providing content to the station.

We want to thank everyone for an incredible run and wish the new crew the best of luck as they seek to build on the platform our team built up. For continued community conversation and content please visit www.MattMittan.com

Thank you for all your support and encouragement!!! The journey continues!

