Blue Ridge Parkway is getting its own quarter

(Asheville Citizen-Times) The Blue Ridge Parkway is getting into the money-minting business. The Parkway Quarter Launch and Coin Exchange commemorating the release of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter will be 10 a.m. June 25 at Pack Square Park downtown. The quarter, which features one of the parkway’s many iconic tunnels, is the 28th coin to be released in the United States Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters Program. Festivities will include music by David Holt, Blue Ridge Parkway partners, and parkway rangers, who will have activities to “bring the parkway into the city,” said Leesa Brandon, parkway spokeswoman.

