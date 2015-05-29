Meet Asheville’s new police chief: Tammy Hooper

(Asheville Citizen-Times) The city of Asheville has announced it has hired Tammy Hooper, currently deputy chief of the Alexandria, Virginia, Police Department, as the city’s new chief of police. The announcement comes after a national search that generated 141 resumes for the position, vacated when chief William Anderson resigned last year after a bumpy tenure. Hooper, a 26-year veteran of police work, will start work July 20, according to a press release from the city of Asheville.

